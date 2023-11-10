x

Nutrición al Día: Como cuidar su alimentación ante las temporadas festivas

4 hours 10 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, November 10 2023 Nov 10, 2023 November 10, 2023 4:23 PM November 10, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Nutrición al Día, la Nutrióloga María José Chapa explica como cuidar la alimentación durante la temporada festiva de navidad o acción de gracias en las que normalmente no se cuida la dieta.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

