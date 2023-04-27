x

Nutrición al Día: Importancia de una buena alimentación para la prevención de la diabetes

Wednesday, April 26 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Nutrición al Día, la propietaria del restaurante 'Mi Tierra Vegana', Lupita Salazar para hablarnos sobre la importancia de una buena alimentación, especialmente para aquellos que padecen de diabetes.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

