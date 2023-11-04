Nutrición al Día: Negocio local ofrece variedad de comida saludable
En Nutrición al Día, Sylvia Verdooren, de 'The Salad Station' informa acerca de este nuevo negocio ubicado en Edinburg.
The Salad Station ofrece comidas y ensaladas con el fin de brindar opciones saludables para la comunidad del Valle.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
