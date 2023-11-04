x

Nutrición al Día: Negocio local ofrece variedad de comida saludable

Saturday, November 04 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Nutrición al Día, Sylvia Verdooren, de 'The Salad Station' informa acerca de este nuevo negocio ubicado en Edinburg. 

The Salad Station ofrece comidas y ensaladas con el fin de brindar opciones saludables para la comunidad del Valle.

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

