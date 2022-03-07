O'Rourke bets on new approach to revive flagging campaign
By WILL WEISSERT and HUNTER WOODALL
Associated Press
KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Democrat Beto O'Rouke is looking to revive his low polling and fundraising numbers with the free-wheeling, go-anywhere campaign style that he used to nearly upset Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas last year.
Since a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, O'Rourke has begun traveling to many places presidential hopefuls don't often go - highlighting what he calls President Donald Trump's racism and the need for gun control.
He's still visiting Iowa and New Hampshire, which kick off the presidential primary, but he's also hit an Arkansas gun show and Mississippi towns rocked by immigration raids.
He's also begun swearing frequently in public again.
The nontraditional approach may be perilous, though, since White House candidates have found focusing on key early states to be a winning formula.
