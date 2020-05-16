Off-duty Border Patrol agent caught driving more than 100 mph, charged with racing

Adolfo Reyna, 42, of McAllen is charged with racing on the highway, a Class B misdemeanor. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

A state trooper arrested an off-duty Border Patrol agent Thursday night in Hidalgo County.



At about 7:10 p.m. Thursday, a state trooper witnessed a black Dodge Challenger and a white Chevrolet Camaro racing on Interstate 2 westbound at more than 100 mph, according to court records.



The state trooper stopped the black Dodge Challenger and arrested the driver, an off-duty Border Patrol agent named Adolfo Reyna.



Reyna is charged with racing on the highway, a Class B misdemeanor.



"The U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty Border Patrol agent by the Texas Department of Public Safety,” according to a statement released by the Rio Grande Valley Sector. “The RGV Sector remains committed to cooperating with any law enforcement agency investigating employee misconduct both on and off duty.”



Court records don’t list an attorney for Reyna, who couldn’t be reached for comment.