Officers at Anzalduas bridge catch Mexican citizen with 8 kilograms of cocaine

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man from Jalisco on Monday, when he attempted to cross the Anzalduas bridge with 8 kilograms of cocaine.

Juan Pablo Reynoso-Landeros, 18, of Jalisco, Mexico, attempted to cross the bridge from Reynosa to Mission on March 9.

“REYNOSO claimed to be traveling from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico to visit his brother in San Antonio, Texas,” according to the federal criminal complaint against him.

Officers sent Reynoso-Landeros to secondary inspection, where they found 20 packages hidden in his car. The packages, which weighed 8.66 kilograms, tested positive for cocaine.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection contacted Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“HSI Special Agents interviewed REYNOSO, who initially provided numerous false and inconsistent statements regarding his visit to the United States, the vehicle registration, and biographical information,” according to the criminal complaint. “REYNOSO then stated he was hired to smuggle bulk cash from the United States to Mexico for a criminal organization.”

Reynoso-Landeros is charged with illegal importation of a controlled substance and conspiracy to illegally import a controlled substance.

“At the appropriate moment, he will enter a plea of not guilty and request a jury trial,” said attorney Miguel Nogueras, who represents Reynoso-Landeros, in an email.