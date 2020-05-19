Officers at Hidalgo-Reynosa bridge confiscate oysters, shrimp and crabs

Photos courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge confiscated shrimp, oysters and crabs last week after the owner couldn't produce the proper documentation to import seafood.

A woman attempted to cross the bridge from Reynosa to Hidalgo on May 13, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers sent her to secondary inspection, where agriculture specialists reviewed the contents of two ice chests.

The ice chests contained oysters, shrimp and crabs.

Officers contacted the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which determined the seafood couldn't be imported without documentation.

Customs and Border Protection confiscated the seafood. Game wardens cited the woman for improper importation.

“Our agriculture specialists play a key role in protecting our American agriculture industry and simultaneously, they encounter uncertified seafood products acquired in possible violation of state law that can potentially be hazardous as well,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement.