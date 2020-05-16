Official: Appraisals for Valley homeowners were set before pandemic

By law, April is the month in which Rio Grande Valley residents receive a letter explaining their new home appraisals.

However, with the ongoing pandemic, some wonder why their appraisals are going up. In some cases, by a substantial amount.

“The property owners are getting their notice right now, which is, by law, that we have to do. We have to send out the property value notices to everybody who's property value went up by at least $1,000,” explained Jorge Gonzalez, assistant chief at the Hidalgo County Appraisal District.

Property owners have until May 15 to file an appeal.

Doors to the appraisal district office are closed to the public, but calls are still being taken. Anyone with questions can call the Hidalgo County office at 956-381-3466.

Cameron County: 956-399-9322

Starr County: 956-487-5613

Willacy County: 956-689-5979

Watch the video above for further information.