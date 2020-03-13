Official: No confirmed virus cases in Cameron County

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said Friday that four people in Cameron County have been tested for COVID-19.

Two people tested negative and Cameron County is awaiting the results of the two remaining tests, Treviño said.

Treviño emphasized that nobody had tested positive. There aren't any confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in Cameron County.

"You've read the news, you've seen the news," Treviño said. "Unfortunately, we just don't have enough testing equipment set up."

Treviño said 18 people were "basically under self-quarantine situations right now, total, and seven active. The remaining have been cleared."