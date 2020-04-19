Official: Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus

ROWLETT, Texas (AP) - An official says a passenger opened fire on a Dallas-area public bus before hijacking it and leading officers on a chase that ended in a shootout in which he was killed and two officers were wounded. Gordon Shattles, a spokesman for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system, says the man got on the DART bus at around 11 a.m. Sunday in Richardson, just north of Dallas. He says the man opened fire, shattering windows, before leading police on a chase eastward to the suburb of Rowlett, where officers used a spike strip to stop the vehicle. He says the man began shooting after exiting the bus and police returned fire, killing him. Shattles says the wounded officers' injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.