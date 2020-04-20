Officials alert Valley residents of crooks cashing in on virus fears

According to the Federal Trade Commission, there have already been more than 22,000 complaints of COVID-19 related scams. In Texas, there have been more than 1,400 filed.

A recent scam involves text messages stating the virus has been found in the recipient’s area. Also, another message being sent out says the recipient has come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hidalgo County says health officials won’t text residents, but someone will call by phone. In Cameron County, residents may get a text, but only if they’re not answering phone calls.

If county officials do reach to people with similar virus concern, they will offer specific information.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a COVID-19 related scam, is asked to file a complaint at the FTC website.

Watch the video above for the full report.