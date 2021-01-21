Officials answer how La Joya ISD's vaccine clinic was prematurely released

Hidalgo County and La Joya Independent School District administered 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, but there are still questions on how the clinic's demand was so high and how word could've leaked early.

Related: Early announcement of vaccine clinic prompts concerns in some Hidalgo County residents

Hidalgo County Officials said the information on the clinic was released prematurely.

"It's very normal. Those times are very normal. We've experienced that in our other two clinics. I mean if word of mouth gets out, fast, that's the best way it's out there," Public Relations and Communications Coordinator for La Joya ISD Blanca Cantu said

This a a developing story, check back for updates.

Watch the video for the full story.