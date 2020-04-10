Officials consider multiple plans as Valley coronavirus cases rise

Cities such as Dallas have set up several medical tents for coronavirus patients at convention centers – now the Rio Grande Valley is looking at tents as a possible option.

As of Friday morning, 156 Valley coronavirus patients remain in hospital beds – 81 showing up to the Emergency Room in the last 24 hours.

With approximately 2300 hospital beds in the area - only 124 of the beds are Intensive Care Units.

Within the last 24 hours four new patients have been admitted to the ICU – leaving 113 of those beds available.

Regional Medical Director for State Health Services, Dr. Emily Prot, explained how issues that affect the Valley could overwhelm hospitals if critical cases begin to surge.

