Officials: Man found unresponsive at Edinburg home, death investigation underway

A man's death is under investigation in Edinburg.

Police responded to the 1400 block of North 14th Place Thursday night in reference to an unresponsive man, according to city officials.

Officers discovered the body of a 30-year-old man on the ground in the backyard of the residence. He was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace.

Officials say the man's identity is not being released until notification of next of kin.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The incident remains under investigation.