Officials respond to DHR-Health after ‘suspicious container’ was found
Edinburg fire officials and Pharr Hazmat teams responded to DHR-Health Thursday.
Officials responded to the hospital after a report of a suspicious container was found outside the emergency room.
The area was quickly blocked off by first responders on scene.
According to Marcy Martinez with DHR-Health, the suspicious item in question was some type of dark liquid found inside a white styrofoam container.
Authorities later determined that it was not hazardous.
Operations at the hospital were not affected during the investigation.
Authorities continue to investigate.
More News
News Video
-
City project to provide free home restorations to four Alton residents
-
Crews work to repair water leak in Pharr
-
Fire marshals investigating Weslaco lodge fire
-
New arilone announced at Brownsville SPI International Airport
-
Officials respond to DHR-Health after ‘suspicious container’ was found