Officials respond to DHR-Health after ‘suspicious container’ was found

Edinburg fire officials and Pharr Hazmat teams responded to DHR-Health Thursday.

Officials responded to the hospital after a report of a suspicious container was found outside the emergency room.

The area was quickly blocked off by first responders on scene.

According to Marcy Martinez with DHR-Health, the suspicious item in question was some type of dark liquid found inside a white styrofoam container.

Authorities later determined that it was not hazardous.

Operations at the hospital were not affected during the investigation.

Authorities continue to investigate.