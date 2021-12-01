Officials sign agreement for full cargo facilities at Anzalduas International Bridge

Local and state officials will be at McAllen City Hall for a signing ceremony of a Donation Acceptance Agreement for full cargo facilities at the Anzalduas International Bridge.

The facilities will allow full cargo commercial traffic to cross into the United States from Mexico, increasing trade between the two countries according to a news release from the city of McAllen. The project cost is $49.9 million and will be paid by state and local funds.

The ceremony is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.