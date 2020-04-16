Oficiales del sheriff del condado Hidalgo encuentran 2 cuerpos cerca de Edinburg
EDINBURG – La oficina del sheriff del condado Hidalgo investiga un dobre homicidio cerca de Edinburg.
Los investigadores se encuentran en la escena del crimen en Davis Road, al oeste de Brushline Road.
De acuerdo con el sheriff Eddie Guerra, los oficiales descubrieron los cuerpos de dos personas adultas, un hombre y una mujer. Las autoridades piensan que la violencia doméstica pudo ser un factor.
La investigación sobre este caso continúa.
HCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating a double homicide west of Brushline on Davis Rd in rural Edinburg. Deputies discovered the bodies of a adult male and female. At this time we believe domestic violence is a factor and the community is not in danger. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/S3g6VjbWyD— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) April 16, 2020
More News
News Video
-
Other loans available for small businesses after stimulus fund wiped out
-
Local ministry handing out food in Harlingen to those in-need
-
Residents to now set appointment to visit Hidalgo County Clerk’s Office
-
Valley schools to recieve $58M as part of Cares Act
-
CON MI GENTE: Relatives speak out at 80th anniversary of the Alamo...