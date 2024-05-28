Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Starr investiga un tiroteo en un apartamento
Las autoridades de la ciudad de Rio Grande están investigando un tiroteo. La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Starr reportó que recibieron una llamada sobre un control de asistencia social en un complejo de apartamentos en Guerra Street en la Colonia Las Lomas.
Los agentes reportaron que notaron agujeros de bala en la entrada del apartamento, pero que no había nadie al interior.
La noticia continúa en desarrollo.
Starr County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting at apartment
