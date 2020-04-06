Ohio, Oklahoma courts rule abortions can continue amid virus
By JULIE CARR SMYTH and KEN MILLER
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Court decisions in two U.S. states Monday allowed abortions to continue after the procedure was caught in the crosshairs of governors’ orders suspending non-essential elective surgeries due to the new coronavirus. The decisions in Ohio and Oklahoma responded to challenges by abortion rights groups. The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals declined an appeal by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeking to reverse a judge’s temporary restraining order allowing abortion facilities in the state to continue performing surgical abortions. In Oklahoma, a judge issued a similar order against the administration, allowing clinics there to resume providing medication and surgical abortions.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Starr County to soon use rapid tests at drive-thru facility
-
Nonprofit launches homeschooling website to assist parents, students amid pandemic
-
Cameron County extends stay-at-home order until April 21
-
Valley musician addresses misconception surrounding Asians and virus in song
-
Valley residents asked to hold on to Goodwill donations amid pandemic closure