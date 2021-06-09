OIG Files Report on Trump Administration’s Zero Tolerance Policy

WESLACO – An Office of Inspector General report found several factors affected the execution of the Department of Homeland Security’s zero tolerance policy.

The policy, issued out in April, seeks to separate children and parents who crossed into the country illegally.

The report found the government was not ready in multiple ways from intake to detention.

Other issues the report found include communication problems at the Port Isabel Detention Center and poor integration of technology systems between DHS agencies.

