Oil companies seeking new suppliers amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports

The average price for a gallon of gas across Texas is hovering just below the $4 mark. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, experts say the ban on Russian oil means some U.S. companies will be looking for new suppliers.

"The United States is a very insignificant importer of Russian oil," said WorldCity President Ken Roberts. "In that sense, it's largely a symbolic move to ban those imports."

Experts say that's good news; even if some companies previously sourced a significant amount of oil from Russia, as a whole, it's a different picture.

But, some U.S. buyers are still looking for new clients.

"When you're looking for a different vendor, you still have to transport the stuff," UTRGV Professor of Economics Salvador Contreras said. "So you need to find ships that are going to be able to dock in your port. So there's going to be some disruption in the process of consuming less Russian oil in the market."

Some experts say the price pressure started earlier in anticipation of the sanctions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Companies were already pulling their relations with Russia, and we were already working in that direction," Quant Data CEO Andrew Hiesinger said. "So the question is, how much further are prices going to increase?"

Experts say Russia will continue to sell its oil, just not to the U.S., leading the country to boost imports from countries like Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

"Those in the shale industry in Texas can ramp up, but it takes time," Roberts said. "Canada has already said they can provide more oil to the world. The U.S.'s number one source of imported oil is Canada."

Still, companies like Texas oil giant Valero, which bought a million barrels from Russia last November, are forced to look elsewhere.

For now, experts say the price of gas will continue to be impacted until new suppliers and supply chains are established.