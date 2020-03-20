Oil firms to reduce spending on Alaska North Slope projects

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Two oil production companies have announced they will reduce spending for projects on Alaska's North Slope by $270 million. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported ConocoPhillips Company and Oil Search Ltd. made the decisions in response to a large drop in the global oil market. ConocoPhillips says it will reduce its 2020 capital spending plans for Alaska by about $200 million. Oil Search has announced it will slow work on its large Pikka Unit oil development until more favorable market conditions return. The slowdown amounts to a pullback in Alaska of about $70 million for the rest of 2020.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce.