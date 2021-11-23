Oil spill shuts down part of expressway in San Benito

An oil spill has shut down a portion of the expressway in San Benito.

Police say they found several cardboard boxes containing quarts of motor oil scattered across the expressway early Tuesday morning.

"In several parts of the roadway, the oil covered all three lanes of travel," according to a news release from the city.

San Benito police and fire crews responded to the scene for safety and cleanup measures. The Texas Department of Transportation and hazmat crews are assisting with cleanup efforts.

The southbound lane from FM 509 to the Ratliff St. area remains closed as crews clean up the area.

Police ask drivers to take exits before or an alternate route.