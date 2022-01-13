Omicron sub-variant confirmed in Hidalgo County

A mutation of the omicron COVID-19 variant - as well as seven other cases of the variant - was discovered in Hidalgo County, officials confirmed.

According to county spokesman Carlos Sanchez, state health officials confirmed the sub-variant Thursday.

“There is no evidence so far to suggest that this sub-variant is any more dangerous than omicron itself,” Sanchez said. “What it does show is that the COVID virus continues to mutate, and this is part of the continuing evolution of the virus. The Delta variant had as many as 17 different sub variants, for example.”

Of the eight new reported omicron cases, five were from adults and three were pediatric cases.

Last week, five cases of the omicron variant were confirmed in the county. The eight new cases reported Thursday bring the total cases of the omicron variant in Hidalgo County to 14.

On Thursday, the county health department reported 320 new cases of COVID-19. The county also previously reported a backlog of more than 18,000 COVID cases between Dec. 23 and Jan. 10