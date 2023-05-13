On the Diamond: May 4th

EDINBURG - A few valley teams trying to stay alive for a run at state.

In the 6A Area Round of softball playoffs, PSJA and Vela went into a decisive game three Saturday evening, where the Lady Sabercats clinched the three game series 5-2.

In the 5A Bi-district Round of baseball playoffs, Progreso was fighting to split the series with Beeville in game two, but fell to the Trojans 13-1.

