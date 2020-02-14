x

On the Pitch: January 16th

WESLACO - As the wait for district play continues, Valley high school soccer teams are staying busy with another week of tournament action.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights from the Copa La Frontera and from the McHi Invitational.

