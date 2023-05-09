One arrested after gun scare near Ozanam Center

Brownsville police say staff at the Ozanam Center called 911 after someone reportedly waved a gun at their security guard.

"Officers did locate the vehicle a couple of blocks down," Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval said. "There was no gun found in the vehicle. There are officers in the area actively searching certain areas where the vehicle traveled to see if maybe they can find a gun."

Police say one person was arrested, but it was because police reportedly found marijuana in the car.

No weapon has been found and police are still investigating.