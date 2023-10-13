Progreso school board president arrested on drug trafficking charges

KRGV photo

Federal agents arrested Progreso ISD school board President Francisco “Frank” Alanis on drug trafficking charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alanis, 40, was arrested Friday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that netted four other arrests, according to a news release.

An indictment accuses Alanis, who also serves as Progreso’s assistant city manager, of conspiring to distribute cocaine and other controlled substances from January 2020 through March 2022, the release stated.

Jose Rasbel Salas pleaded guilty to similar charges in connection with the trafficking scheme and is awaiting sentencing. Three other individuals — David Gomez Ramos, Gregorio Salinas and Juan Pablo Serrata — are in federal custody in connection with the investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers and the FBI.

Alanis is set to make his initial court appearance on Monday. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.