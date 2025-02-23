One man arrested in connection with vehicle pursuit in Willacy County

One man was arrested in connection with a vehicle pursuit on Saturday in Willacy County.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2013 BMW on Saturday in Sebastian, but the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in Combes and two males fled from the vehicle.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office said one of the suspects, identified as Carlos Solis Munoz, was apprehended hours later by law enforcement in Cameron County.

According to the sheriff's office, Munoz had multiple felony warrants through various agencies including failure to act injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury in Cameron County, burglary of habitation, resisting arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Willacy County, theft in Laredo and evading arrest in Raymondville.

He also has additional charges pending with the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.