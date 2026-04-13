One person in custody after Border Patrol chase ends in deadly crash near Brownsville

One person is in custody after an attempted human smuggling attempt ended in a deadly crash near Brownsville, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna.

The crash occurred on Sunday at around 4:30 a.m. One person was killed and four undocumented migrants were injured.

According to the Customs and Border Protection spokesperson, Border Patrol agents at the Fort Brown Station spotted a vehicle they believed was involved in human smuggling. When agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle ended up rolling over on FM 511. Agents immediately called for emergency medical services and began rendering aid.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the four undocumented migrants were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the spokesperson.

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating the crash.