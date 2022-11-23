x

One person in custody, two others detained in connection with shooting at Pharr gas station

One person is in police custody and two others were detained in San Antonio in connection with a Wednesday shooting in Pharr, according to a news release.

Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to a shooting at a Stripes gas station at the 1500 block of East Nolana Loop at around 10 a.m., according to a news release.

“A preliminary investigation reveals a maroon Ford F-150 truck and a tan, older model Chevrolet trailblazer met by the gas pumps at a convenience store,” the news release stated. “Soon after, shots were fired and both vehicles were seen leaving in opposite directions at a high rate of speed.”

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police in San Antonio spotted the maroon truck at about 2 p.m. and took one suspect into custody, the news release stated.

Two other individuals were detained as “material witnesses,” the release added.

A weapon was recovered inside the vehicle.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

