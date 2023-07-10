One person killed, one hospitalized in Starr County house fire

One person was killed in a house fire in Starr County on Sunday at around 4 a.m. while another was hospitalized.

The house was located on Eugenio Street in La Victoria, and investigators are trying to find out the cause of the fire.

"It was just very scary. The wind and the whole [thing], we would hear explosions as well," neighbor Javier Reyes said.

The noise woke up Reyes and his wife. Shortly after, they saw smoke surrounding their home.

"I came out the house and I looked at my roof, and it was sparking red," Reyes said.

The wind blew sparks and smoke towards Reyes's home, some even reached his roof.

"We started watering everything down and into the bush as well, because since the wind was coming this way and the grass is dry on that side, we were scared it would start another spark over here," Reyes said.

While his home suffered little damaged, the house across the street was a total loss.

Authorities say two people lived in the home that caught on fire. One of them was taken to the hospital in stable condition, but the other victim, identified as 64-year-old Reynaldo Ozuna Villarreal, died.

The fire is still under investigation but investigators with Starr County say arson is not suspected.