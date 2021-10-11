One person taken to hospital after tractor-trailer rolls over in Olmito
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rolled over Monday morning in Olmito, according to Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon.
The rollover happened on 550 interchange.
The Brownsville Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were spotted at the scene.
The entrance ramp will be blocked for a few hours, Sheldon said.
