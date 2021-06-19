Ongoing SpaceX repairs causing concern for residents

Ongoing repairs in front of SpaceX's launch facility have added another layer of concern and frustration for some residents driving down Highway 4 at night in Cameron County.

Lifelong Brownsville resident Robert Cruz says lately it seems like locals are giving a little more than they're getting.

"We can't get out here because they close it at will and now they've put up the lights,” Cruz said.

A traffic light was added as SpaceX closes one lane in front of their launch site. Texas Department of Public Transportation Public Information Officer Octavio Saenz said its part of the company’s plan to clean up their own mess.

"SpaceX acknowledged damage caused to the road and agreed to do roadway repair along the launch area,” Saenz said.

The lights, lane closures and the heavy equipment in the area are all allowed under state rules once approved by TxDot engineers.

Saenz says the plans were reviewed and approved around a month ago and the taxpayer won't be footing the bill.

Saenz is asking folks coming down Highway 4 to keep an eye out and be extra cautious as crews work on the road from the launch site to the beach.