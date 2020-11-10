'Operation Warp Speed' recruits volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trials
Operation Warp Speed, the federal program designed to speed up the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, is recruiting volunteers in the Rio Grande Valley.
"Clinical trials occur in places where we think that the outbreak is going to continue," said Dr. Matt Hepburn, the vaccine development lead for Operation Warp Speed. "We of course don't want the outbreak to continue. But we select clinical trial places because people may get sick. And so we're trying to predict or understand where we think this COVID-19 outbreak will continue."
One drug company, Moderna, is already conducting a COVID-19 vaccine trial in the Valley. Pfizer is conducting its own trial. And a third company, Novavax, is also setting up shop in McAllen.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Pharr Police Department adopts new mission statement, social contract
-
Migrants hopeful for change in immigration policy under Biden administration
-
Sheriff's Office: Man killed after attempted burglary near Weslaco
-
Harlingen man arrested after throwing eggs, displaying knife at people praying for...
-
McAllen Public Utility donates vacuum truck to Reynosa