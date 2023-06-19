Organ donor registration drive scheduled in memory of former sports director Dave Brown

Channel 5 News is teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to register people interested in becoming organ donors in honor of the late Dave Brown.

Brown died earlier this month and was a long-time sports director at KRGV. He was also an organ recipient.

The alliance will be at our Weslaco office on Friday, June 23 for the registration drive. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.