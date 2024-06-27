x

Organizan evento de salud en McAllen este viernes

Thursday, June 27 2024

Mary Zepeda, promotora de MHP Salud, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento de salud que se realizará este viernes 28 de junio en la Biblioteca Pública de McAllen. 

Número de contacto: (956) 968-3600

Para más información, visite https://mhpsalud.org/.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

