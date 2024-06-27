x

Organizan evento familiar en Edinburg por el Día de Independencia

Organizan evento familiar en Edinburg por el Día de Independencia
2 hours 9 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2024 Jun 27, 2024 June 27, 2024 2:57 PM June 27, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Gustavo Garza, propietario de 'Diverti Indoor Playground & Party Center LLC', visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento para niños y padres de familia a realizarse el próximo martes por el Día de Independencia. 

Ubicación del evento: 2802 S. Raúl Longoria RD, Edinburg, TX

Número de contacto: (956) 878-9009

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days