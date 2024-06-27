Organizan evento familiar en Edinburg por el Día de Independencia
Gustavo Garza, propietario de 'Diverti Indoor Playground & Party Center LLC', visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento para niños y padres de familia a realizarse el próximo martes por el Día de Independencia.
Ubicación del evento: 2802 S. Raúl Longoria RD, Edinburg, TX
Número de contacto: (956) 878-9009
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
