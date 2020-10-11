Organization asking McAllen ISD to diversify their curriculum

One organization is asking the McAllen Independent School District to diversify their curriculum.

The Grande Narrative is a group of six women of color who wanted to spread awareness on diversity. One way they are doing that is by asking the McAllen Independent School District to include more black history into their curriculum.

The Grande Narrative Founder Natalie Glasper said not learning about her history as an African American made her feel invisible.

"We wanted to get more perspective on the contributions of black Americans to society and reading black authors and getting perspective of minorities," Glasper said.

The organization created a petition demanding changes, such as adding at least one book by a person of color in English curriculums. This petition has almost 400 signatures.

Their campaign is led by social media accounts that start conversations on race. They have also been hosting meetings with teachers and community members.

The McAllen Independent School District and The Grande Narrative have started working toward some potential changes.

Watch the video for the full story.