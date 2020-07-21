Organization conducting clinical trials for coronavirus looks for volunteers

Two clinical trials for COVID-19 are expected to begin next month in the Rio Grande Valley.

Centex Studies Inc., has worked in the Valley for the last four years.

Devora Torrence is the president and CEO of Centex Studies. She says they will be conducting two different COVID-19 vaccine trials hoping to begin in August. She adds they're looking for volunteers.

Torrence says the trial is at no cost to anyone interested and participants will be paid for their time and travel.

She explains their end goal is ultimately to help get a safe and effective vaccine on the market to tackle COVID-19.

For more information visit Centex Studies’s website.

