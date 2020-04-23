Outbreak mutates retail; automakers set dates for restarting
By The Associated Press
5 April 2020 (AP) - The coronavirus pandemic is altering retail in ways that are obvious only in hindsight. It has changed priorities, shifted habits and rattled the sector to its core. Hershey is selling a lot more baking supplies but a lot less gum. Gap says it's stopped paying rent for stores and warned that it will run out of cash if it doesn't arrange new sources of financing. Automakers in North America and elsewhere, meanwhile, are announcing dates to restart factories that have been closed for at least a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.
