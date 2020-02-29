Over $112K in Narcotics Seized at Pharr International Bridge

HIDALGO – A 29-year-old Mexican national was arrested after he tried to smuggle marijuana and cocaine through the Pharr International Bridge.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release, a red 201 Kenworth tractor-trailer was referred to secondary inspection on Wednesday, May 2.

With the help of a canine team, CBP officers then discovered 14 packages containing 90 pounds of alleged marijuana and five packages containing 12 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the trailer.

The drugs are estimated to be worth over $112,000 in street value.

The vehicle and drugs were confiscated.

The driver is in custody of Homeland Security Investigations.