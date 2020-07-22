Over $46 Million in Recovery Funds Awarded to RGV Counties
WESLACO – Millions of dollars in flood recovery money could soon head to the Rio Grande Valley.
More than $46 million were awarded to Cameron, Hidalgo, and Jim Wells County by the Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday.
In a statement, Congressmen Filemon Vela, Vicente Gonzalez, and Henry Cuellar said they will now work with the Texas Land Commissioner to get the funds disbursed.
If approved, the money will go towards recovery from the June floods.
