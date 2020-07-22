Over $46 Million in Recovery Funds Awarded to RGV Counties

If approved, the money will go towards recovery from the June floods.

WESLACO – Millions of dollars in flood recovery money could soon head to the Rio Grande Valley.

More than $46 million were awarded to Cameron, Hidalgo, and Jim Wells County by the Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday.

In a statement, Congressmen Filemon Vela, Vicente Gonzalez, and Henry Cuellar said they will now work with the Texas Land Commissioner to get the funds disbursed.

