Overnight closures at the Pharr interchange underway

More overnight closures are expected as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project, with one starting Friday night.

The eastbound lanes of the expressway between Sugar Road and Vic’s Drive will be closed Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and again on Monday, Jan. 9.

Additional road closures on the eastbound and westbound lanes on that same stretch of road are set for Tuesday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 14.

The mile-long road closure allows for crews to install overhead steel girders on new expressway connectors.

The Texas Department of Transportation said two connectors between McAllen to Edinburg and Edinburg to Harlingen are expected to open this spring.

A third connector between San Juan and Edinburg is expected to be completed by the end of the year.