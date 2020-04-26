Overnight smuggling attempts in Starr County lead to over $1M worth of marijuana seizures
Border Patrol agents in Starr County seized more than $1 million worth of marijuana. Two separate smuggling attempts were intercepted by agents overnight.
One of the attempts involved a juvenile smuggler who was taken into custody, according to Chief Agent Brian Hastings of the Rio Grande Valley sector.
The other smuggling attempt was a splashdown. No arrests were made in that case.
OVERNIGHT ON THE BORDER- Starr County: Rio Grande City #BorderPatrol agents seize more than $1 million worth of marijuana. One case involved a juvenile smuggler, the other a splashdown with no arrests.#bordersecurity pic.twitter.com/k7Za3w89ZC— Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) April 26, 2020
