Overnight smuggling attempts in Starr County lead to over $1M worth of marijuana seizures

Border Patrol agents in Starr County seized more than $1 million worth of marijuana. Two separate smuggling attempts were intercepted by agents overnight.

One of the attempts involved a juvenile smuggler who was taken into custody, according to Chief Agent Brian Hastings of the Rio Grande Valley sector.

The other smuggling attempt was a splashdown. No arrests were made in that case.