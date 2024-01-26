x

Overturned tractor-trailer causes closure of frontage road in San Juan

By: Bella Michaels

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 at 6:50 p.m. to provide more details on the oil spillage. 

The eastbound lanes of frontage road near Raul Longoria Road on the expressway in San Juan will be closed for several hours.

A tractor-trailer rolled over in the area Friday at around 4:30 p.m., according to San Juan police Chief Leandro Sifuentes Jr.

According to San Juan fire Chief Tirso Garza, the truck contained 7,800 gallons of gas and a "minimal" amount of it leaked in the rollover, and the closure will be in effect for several hours.

No injuries were reported. 

The public is being asked to avoid the area. 

