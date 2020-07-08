Overwhelming response to surge COVID-19 testing at Bert Ogden Arena prompts early shutdown

Due to the overwhelming response to the surge coronavirus testing at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Hidalgo County announced it shut down operations at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

People who had scheduled appointments between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. will be asked to return to the site at their earliest convenience on Thursday or Friday, according to a news release from the county.

For the remainder of testing at the site through July 14, tests will only be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials remind the public, it's required to preregister and make an appointment online.

No one needs to be showing symptoms in order to be tested. Click here to preregister to be tested.