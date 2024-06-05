Palm Valley Animal Society take in 45 animals from hoarding case

A third animal hoarding case reported in Hidalgo County, and Palm Valley Animal Society once again finds itself caring for those animals.

Around 45 dogs, small to medium-sized, were rescued, with some suffering from mange. PVAS said to avoid charges, the animals were owner surrendered.

The influx is stretching the shelter's resources even thinner, since they were already at full capacity. They're hoping to find fosters or adopters for the animals, and are also looking for monetary donations.