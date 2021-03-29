Palmhurst felon sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for firearm, drug convictions

Photo Credit: MGN Online

A Palmhurst resident who was previously convicted of a felony was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.

Roberto Trevino-Mendoza, 58, pleaded guilty to the charges last October. As a previously convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition per federal law – according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

An investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation found that Trevino-Mendoza had agreed to sell a kilogram of meth in February 2018. An individual came to his residence and provided $4,000 to in exchange for the drugs.

“He later negotiated with that same individual in the purchase a firearm, the news release stated. “They again met at Trevino-Mendoza's residence to exchange a Taurus, Model PT-111 Millennium Pro 9mm pistol. Trevino-Mendoza received $500 in return for the weapon.”

Trevino-Mendoza was previously convicted of aggravated robbery and burglary. He remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility and, according to the news release, will receive five years of supervised release following his sentence.