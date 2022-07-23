Palmview residents asked to participate in survey for drainage improvements

The city of Palmview is looking to get much needed drainage upgrades after several years of flooding.

Hugo Sarabia, who resides in Palmview's riverside colonia, said flood waters don't drain from the streets like they used to ever a subdivision nearby popped up nearby.

His neighbors echoed that concern.

As a solution, city of Palmview employees are partnering with a third-party company to survey residents in neighborhoods off of Showers Road and near the corner of Morefield Road and Veterans Boulevard.

Officials say those were areas impacted during the 2018 and 2019 floods.

Surveyors will be asking for annual household income and how many people live at the home so the city can use this information to ask for funds from the Texas General Land Office to help pay for most of the drainage projects.

City Manager Michael Leo said Palmview could receive more than $450,000.

The survey would need to be completed before Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.